Man, 30, arrested following assault in Fitzalan Square

Police said officers were called at 8am to reports of two men fighting in Esperanto Place, in Sheffield city centre.

On arrival, a 27-year-old man was located with minor cuts to the head and attended hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

A section of Fitzalan Square has been taped off following a police incident. Picture by Adrien Weydert/Twitter