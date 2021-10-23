Man, 30, arrested following assault in Fitzalan Square

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an assault in Fitzalan Square on Saturday morning that left another man needing medical treatment.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:39 pm

Police said officers were called at 8am to reports of two men fighting in Esperanto Place, in Sheffield city centre.

On arrival, a 27-year-old man was located with minor cuts to the head and attended hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

A section of Fitzalan Square has been taped off following a police incident. Picture by Adrien Weydert/Twitter

A police cordon remains in place as the investigation is ongoing.

