Man, 28, charged with damaging police car in Sheffield
A man is due to appear in court accused of damaging a police car in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 17:21
South Yorkshire Police said PCSOs were dealing with an incident on Lowedges Road on June 27 when one of the tyres on the car was damaged.
Andrew Phillips, aged 28, of Lowedges, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 14 charged with causing damage to a police car, said the force.