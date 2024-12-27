Man, 24, suffers life-altering injuries following Christmas Eve pick axe attack in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:47 GMT
A 24-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries after he was attacked with a pick axe on Christmas Eve.

South Yorkshire Police were called on Tuesday, December 24 at 8.50am to reports of a serious assault at Apple Green Lane in Balby.

It is reported that a group of men were seen with a pick axe and following another man in a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Man attacked with a pick axe on Apple Tree Lane.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are thought to be life-altering.

He remains in the hospital at this time.

Emergency services attended and following a search of another vehicle at the scene by officers, an amount of cannabis was found.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and find those responsible.

Anyone with any information can contact police online or via 101.

Quote incident number 178 of December 24 when you get in touch.

