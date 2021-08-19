Man, 24, seriously injured in shooting in Bentley, Doncaster
A 24-year-old man is seriously injured in hospital and the gunman remains at large following a shooting last night.
The victim was found with what police described as ‘serious injuries consistent with a firearms discharge’ after officers wer called to Bentley Road in Doncaster on Wednesday, August 18 at around 11.53pm.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
South Yorkshire Police said no arrests had yet been made and detectives were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “We are exploring several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police, any details you can provide could assist my officers.”
He added that there would be a large police presence in the area today and he encouraged people to speak to officers if they wanted reassurance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1043 of August 18.