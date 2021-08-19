The victim was found with what police described as ‘serious injuries consistent with a firearms discharge’ after officers wer called to Bentley Road in Doncaster on Wednesday, August 18 at around 11.53pm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Bentley Road, Doncaster, where a man was found seriously injured following a shooting (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police said no arrests had yet been made and detectives were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “We are exploring several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police, any details you can provide could assist my officers.”

He added that there would be a large police presence in the area today and he encouraged people to speak to officers if they wanted reassurance.