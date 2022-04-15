Man, 22, due to appear at Sheffield court after reported rape and sexual assault in Barnsley
A 22-year-old man has been charged after a woman was reportedly raped and sexually assaulted in Barnsley on Thursday morning.
Brandon Woolven, of no fixed abode, but from the Brighton area in Sussex, has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault upon the victim and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.
It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, and Woolven has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on 16 April 2022.
Anyone with information or footage which may assist their enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 279 of 14 April.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.