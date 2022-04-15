Brandon Woolven,has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault upon the victim and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident. He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on April 16.

Brandon Woolven, of no fixed abode, but from the Brighton area in Sussex, has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault upon the victim and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.

It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, and Woolven has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on 16 April 2022.

Anyone with information or footage which may assist their enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 279 of 14 April.