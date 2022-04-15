Man, 22, due to appear at Sheffield court after being charged with rape and sexual assault
A 22-year-old man is due in court in Sheffield after a woman was reportedly raped and sexually assaulted in Barnsley yesterday morning.
Brandon Woolven, of no fixed abode, but from the Brighton area in Sussex, has been charged with rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.
It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, and Woolven has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 16.
Anyone with information or footage which may assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 279 of April 14.
Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.