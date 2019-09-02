Man, 21, appears in court after two security guards assaulted outside MorgzFest
A man has appeared in court charged with seriously assaulting two security guards outside Sheffield Youtuber Morgz’s first live event.
Emirja Duraku, aged 21, will appear this afternoon at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, grievous and actual bodily harm and attempted theft.
Mr Duraku is alleged to have assaulted the security guards on Worksop Road before the beginning of Morgz’s festival at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said Mr Duraku was alleged to have attacked the security guards while they were working on parking at the event.
The alleged attack is thought to have been random, added the spokesperson, and Mr Duraku is not thought to have been attending the event.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an incident on Saturday, 31 August at 9.30am. It is alleged two security guards working at an event on Worksop Road, were attacked by a man outside the event. One of the security guards sustained injuries to his face and the other sustained cuts to his head.
"21-year-old Emirja Duraku of no fixed abode has been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, attempt theft, affray and possession of cannabis. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court today, 2 September 2019."
A spokesperson for Morgz said there were never any concerns for the safety of the wider public.
They said: "The incident was in no way related to the event (Mr Duraku wasn't a ticket holder) and took place half a mile away from the event site on Worksop Rd.
"We're pleased to hear that both men are doing well. Both of the security guards were absolute professionals and went above and beyond to ensure the safety of those in the local area - which we're incredibly thankful for.
"The wider security team did an exceptional job at keeping Mr Duraku contained whilst waiting for the police to arrive and arrest him."
When Mr Duraku appeared in court on Monday no Albanian translator could be found and the case was adjourned until Tuesday.
He spoke only to confirm his name and when asked his date of birth, said he 'didn't remember'.