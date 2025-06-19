Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident that saw police close off a street in the early hours of the morning have been released on bail.

At 1.36am yesterday (June 18) police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing on Matravers Road, Wybourn.

Two men, aged 29 and 26, were taken to hospital with wounds that are consisted with a stabbing, said South Yorkshire Police.

The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and both were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The road remained cordoned off throughout yesterday morning as officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Today (June 19), police have confirmed that both individuals have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The 29-year-old remains in hospital in a stable condition while the 26-year-old has been discharged.