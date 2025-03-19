Maltravers Crescent: Second man, 49, arrested over incident where 19-year-old woman was stabbed in Sheffield
Police were called to Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, at 5.23am yesterday (March 18) following a report of a fight outside a property.
Officers attended and found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound injury, and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion wounding.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has revealed a 49-year-old man was also arrested suspicion of wound, as well as possession of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.
The 37-year-old was released on bail pending further enquiries.
SYP said the 19-year-old’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Several emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene yesterday. The cordon has since been stood down.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 116 of March 18, 2025.