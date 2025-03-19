A second man has been arrested over an incident on Tuesday that reportedly saw a 19-year-old woman stabbed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, at 5.23am yesterday (March 18) following a report of a fight outside a property.

Police in Maltravers Crescent | Dean Atkins

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound injury, and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion wounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, after a stabbing | Dean Atkins

Now, South Yorkshire Police has revealed a 49-year-old man was also arrested suspicion of wound, as well as possession of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.

The 37-year-old was released on bail pending further enquiries.

SYP said the 19-year-old’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene yesterday. The cordon has since been stood down.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 116 of March 18, 2025.