Maltravers Crescent: Second man, 49, arrested over incident where 19-year-old woman was stabbed in Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:23 BST

A second man has been arrested over an incident on Tuesday that reportedly saw a 19-year-old woman stabbed.

Police were called to Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, at 5.23am yesterday (March 18) following a report of a fight outside a property.

Police in Maltravers Crescentplaceholder image
Police in Maltravers Crescent | Dean Atkins

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound injury, and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion wounding.

Police on Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, after a stabbingplaceholder image
Police on Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, after a stabbing | Dean Atkins

Now, South Yorkshire Police has revealed a 49-year-old man was also arrested suspicion of wound, as well as possession of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.

The 37-year-old was released on bail pending further enquiries.

SYP said the 19-year-old’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Several emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene yesterday. The cordon has since been stood down.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 116 of March 18, 2025.

