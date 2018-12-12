Major Shefield road to be closed for resurfacing works

A major Sheffield road will be closed once again tonight as works to resurface it continue.

Handsworth Road, Handsworth, will be closed heading towards Sheffield Parkway, from the junction with Rotherham Road.

Handsworth Road, Handsworth. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Man hunted over sex attack on woman in Sheffield city centre

The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am and parking restrictions will be in place from 7pm until 6am each night.

READ MORE: The most dramatic and shocking photos of the Sheffield Blitz

Diversions will be in place and motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

READ MORE: Sheffield men arrested over heroin and crack cocaine seized in crime blitz in Rotherham