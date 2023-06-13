News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Number of Sheffielders to affected by Tuffnells collapse revealed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Abbeydale Road: Major Sheffield road reopens after blockage caused when car crashed into stationary vehicle

A major Sheffield road that was blocked following a crash caused when a vehicle collided with another, stationary vehicle has now reopened.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:07 BST

The collision took place on Abbeydale Road just before 1pm this afternoon (Tuesday, June 13).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the crash is believed to have taken place after a vehicle collided with a stationary vehicle at the junction of London Road and Abbeydale Road.

"There are no reported injuries," the spokesperson added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The road was blocked following the collision, leading to several bus services being diverted, including the 75, 76, 97 and 98.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said, at 5.39pm, that 'Abbeydale Road is now clear' with its services returning to their normal route.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police