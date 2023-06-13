A major Sheffield road that was blocked following a crash caused when a vehicle collided with another, stationary vehicle has now reopened.

The collision took place on Abbeydale Road just before 1pm this afternoon (Tuesday, June 13).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the crash is believed to have taken place after a vehicle collided with a stationary vehicle at the junction of London Road and Abbeydale Road.

"There are no reported injuries," the spokesperson added.

The road was blocked following the collision, leading to several bus services being diverted, including the 75, 76, 97 and 98.