Major Sheffield road closed in both directions

A major Sheffield road has been closed in both directions. Middlewood Road in Hillsborough is currently closed in both directions near Hillsborough corner. Middlewood Road, Hillsborough (photo: Google). South Yorkshire Police are yet to comment on the reason for the closure. More to follow.