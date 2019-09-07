Major police incident on Sheffield estate
Residents are reporting a major police incident on a Sheffield estate.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 16:10
The incident happened within the last hour on Batemoor Road in Batemoor, close to the ambulance station.
Residents are reporting numerous arrests and armed police in attendance.
One man said at least 10 police cars attended the scene and entered a block of flats on the road.
Buses have been diverted while police deal with the incident.
More to follow.