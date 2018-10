Three lanes of the M1 motorway remain closed near Sheffield as crews carry out emergency repairs on the carriageway.

Highways England said the closures were in place between junction 32 for Thurcroft and junction 33 for Catcliffe to allow the crews to carry out the works.

The scene on the M1 motorway. Picture: Highways England

Traffic is able to pass the scene in lane four but there are around five miles of congestion approaching the scene.