‘Major’ crash causes ‘chaos’ on Sheffield road

Firefighters, police and paramedics are reported to be at the scene of a ‘major’ crash in Sheffield which has caused traffic jams for drivers.

One man is believed to be seriously injured.

The crash happened on Shepcote Lane, Sheffield

A silver vehicle is said to be smashed apart with its engine on Shepcote Lane after a car crash.

One witness said: “I was driving along Shepcote Lane and it was just chaos. Ambulances, fire engines, police and there was a silver car completely written off, I think its engine was on the road and they had to cut roof to get him out.”

The lane has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you updates when we have them.

If you have any information relating to the incident, phone police on 101.