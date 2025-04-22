Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have shared an image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault at a city centre bar.

The incident reportedly occurred in Maggie May’s on February, 14 at 12.05am, when the victim reported being punched in the face while in the toilets of the Trippet Lane bar.

The victim did not receive any injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in a newly-shared CCTV image , in the hope that he can help with enquiries.

Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an alleged assault within a Sheffield city centre pub. | South Yorkshire Police

Information can be passed on through the police’s website, or by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/60695/25.

Alternatively, those wishing to stay anonymous can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

