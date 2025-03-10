Police investigating an alleged assault at a popular Sheffield city centre bar have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their enquiries.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Maggie May’s bar on Trippet Lane in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 21, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Monday, March 10, 2025) released details of the incident as they appeal for help to identify the man pictured.

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 1.40am on 21 December 2024, a 24-year-old man was assaulted at Maggie May’s bar on Trippet Lane, suffering minor injuries.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation

“Officers launched an investigation and have spoken to witnesses and carried out evidential enquiries.

“We are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

“He is described as white, in his mid-30s, 6ft tall, and of broad build.

"He is bald with a long ginger beard.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone able to help police with their enquiries is asked to report information to police by calling 101 or online.

You can access online reporting here.

Please quote incident number 87 of December 21, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.