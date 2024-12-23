Maggie May's Trippet Lane: Police called to Sheffield bar after three men injured in alleged glassing incident

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:11 GMT
Three men were assaulted in an alleged glassing incident in Sheffield.

Police were called to outside Maggie May’s on Trippet Lane at around 1.40am on Saturday, December 21 to reports of an attack.

Police were called to outside Maggie May's in Trippet Lane, Sheffield, on December 21 after three men were assaulted in an alleged "glassing" incident.
Police were called to outside Maggie May's in Trippet Lane, Sheffield, on December 21 after three men were assaulted in an alleged "glassing" incident. | Google Maps

Three men, aged 24, 42, and 56 were reportedly assaulted, receiving minor injuries.

One man contacted The Star to say he helped provide first aid during the incident and said the victims had been “glassed.”

One of the men was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

South Yorkshire Police say investigations have been launched into each of the incidents.

