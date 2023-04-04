A man has been jailed for 22 years over a horror attack in which he stabbed his girlfriend 21 times.

Macauley Cummins armed himself with a serrated knife and attacked his then partner while she was asleep in bed at her home in Brampton in the early hours of Sunday July 3, 2022.A neighbour alerted emergency services having discovered the seriously injured woman with injuries in a garden off Meyell Close as she fled in a desperate bid to summon help.

She was found with wounds to her back, neck, knee and arms, plus she also had a punctured lung.

Cummins, aged 26, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, was arrested a short time later and charged.

During a hearing at Derby Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, was jailed for 22 years and served with an indefinite restraining order to protect his victim.

In her statement about the impact the attack has had on her life, she said: “I put my trust in someone who I thought loved me, what a mistake that was. I do not fully understand and have not come to terms with why he did or what he intended to do to me. I am not sure I ever will.

“I still suffer from nightmares, sleepless nights and dark thoughts on a daily basis about what happened, and what could have happened.”

She added that she now suffers from depression and PTSD and has lasting scars on her body that she tries to cover up as she feels embarrassed to go out with them on show.

Detective Constable Jonathan Careless said: “This was no doubt a truly horrific ordeal for the victim and has left her with physical injuries and trauma that she will bear for the rest of her life, and we would like to thank her for the courage she has shown throughout the investigation and court process.

“Cummins is now, quite rightly, behind bars for a significant length of time for his despicable actions, and I hope that it will offer the victim some closure.”

DC Careless added: “I would like to offer thanks to the community who helped the victim in the moments before the emergency services arrived, and to those who later assisted the police investigation.

“We’d urge anyone who is in abusive relationship, or anyone who suspects someone they know to be in an abusive relationship, to reach out and speak to us.