Polie were forced to close a South Yorkshire motorway this morning after a van transporting prisoners to court broke down.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team helped staff from GeoAmey following the breakdown on the southbound carriageway of the M18 motorway.

Police on the M18 motorway this morning. Picture: SYP Ops Support.

The team apologised to motorists for any delays, but added it was ‘the safest way to resolve the incident’.