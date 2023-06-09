News you can trust since 1887
M1 traffic Sheffield: Severe delays after crash on M1 in Sheffield leads to three lanes being closed

Motorists travelling on the M1 in Sheffield are experiencing severe delays this morning, after a crash on the motorway which has led to three out of four lanes being closed.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST

The incident took place at Junction 34 of the southbound M1, earlier today (Friday, June 9), a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said.

They added that three out of four lanes are currently closed as a result of the collision, with traffic passing on the left hand side.

“40 minute delay and 5 miles of congestion…delays building quickly so allow extra time,” added the spokesperson.

The incident took place on Junction 34 of the M1 southbound, within Sheffield and Rotherham, earlier today (Friday, June 9), a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said. Picture: National Highways

National Highways’ traffic officers are on the scene, along with South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.