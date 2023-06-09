M1 traffic Sheffield: Severe delays after crash on M1 in Sheffield leads to three lanes being closed
Motorists travelling on the M1 in Sheffield are experiencing severe delays this morning, after a crash on the motorway which has led to three out of four lanes being closed.
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST
The incident took place at Junction 34 of the southbound M1, earlier today (Friday, June 9), a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said.
They added that three out of four lanes are currently closed as a result of the collision, with traffic passing on the left hand side.
“40 minute delay and 5 miles of congestion…delays building quickly so allow extra time,” added the spokesperson.
National Highways’ traffic officers are on the scene, along with South Yorkshire Police.