M1 Sheffield: Heartbreak as woman falls to her death in motorway incident

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

Police are asking for help to establish the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision between a car and a woman on the M1 near Sheffield last night.

A slip road exiting the M1 southbound at J36 was closed from 11.10pm for around for seven hours after emergency services were scrambled to reports of the incident.

It is believed that the woman, aged in her 30s, fell from a height before she was struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported.

A woman tragically died in a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire last night

Now, South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the road or prior to the collision, or may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1302 of June 22. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected]