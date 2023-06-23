News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Heartbreak as woman falls to her death from motorway bridge

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

Police are asking for help to establish how a woman reportedly fell to her death from a bridge over the M1 near Sheffield last night.

A slip road exiting the M1 southbound at J36 was closed from 11.10pm for around for seven hours after emergency services were scrambled to reports of a collision involving a woman and a car.

It is now believed that the woman, aged in her 30s, fell from a bridge overhead. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported.

A woman reportedly fell to her death off a bridge over the M1 in Sheffield last night (June 22).A woman reportedly fell to her death off a bridge over the M1 in Sheffield last night (June 22).
Now, South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the road or prior to the collision, or may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1302 of June 22. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected]