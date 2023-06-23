Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police are asking for help to establish how a woman reportedly fell to her death from a bridge over the M1 near Sheffield last night.

A slip road exiting the M1 southbound at J36 was closed from 11.10pm for around for seven hours after emergency services were scrambled to reports of a collision involving a woman and a car.

It is now believed that the woman, aged in her 30s, fell from a bridge overhead. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported.

A woman reportedly fell to her death off a bridge over the M1 in Sheffield last night (June 22).

Now, South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the road or prior to the collision, or may have dashcam footage, to come forward.