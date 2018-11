A car fire has forced police and highways officers to close the M1 near Sheffield.

Highways England said the northbound carriageway was closed at the exit slip road at junction 31 for Aston.

The scene of the fire. Picture: Highways England.

It said: “Traffic officers are heading to a vehicle fire. Firefighters are already en route. We will be stopping all the carriageway to then close the slip-road.”

More to follow.