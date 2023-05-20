Two people have been arrested over drugs and firearms allegations after early morning police raids on a Sheffield estate.

Police went into two separate properties in raids carried out at the same time on Lytton Crescent, Parson Cross, early on Thursday morning, after obtaining warrants.

A spokesmen for South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “It was an early start for your Parson Cross Team...as we executed two simultaneous warrants on Lytton Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two males were arrested following the early morning raids, a 26-year-old male along with a 38 year old male. The males were arrested in relation to a range of offences, including possession with intent to supply (drugs), possession of offensive weapons, possession of firearms, theft and breach of police bail.”

Two people have been arrested after early morning police raids at Lytton Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield