Two men were arrested after armed police surrounded a Sheffield home last night.

Videos shared with The Star show how a large number of police officers equipped with firearms and shields were called to Lupton Road, in Lowedges, at 8.15pm last night (July 6).

Two men, aged 23 and 45, are in custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm after armed officers surrounded a home in Lupton Road, Sheffield, on Sunday evening (July 6). | Submitted

South Yorkshire Police says they were called to the scene out of “concern for safety of a man.”

Two men, aged 25 and 43, are in custody today on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

One video shows how three officers took cover behind a shield while looking in the direction of a property.

Another clip shows officers with firearms arriving in a police vehicle.