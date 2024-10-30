A bungling burglar was snared when police found his blood at a house he had broken into - linking him to the crime scene.

Luke Smith broke into a house on December 30, 2023, and when the owner of the property returned from work he found it ransacked.

The window in the back door of the house had been smashed and a television was missing.

A new electronic toothbrush, which was bought as gift for Christmas, and a crate of beer were also missing.

Upon police arrival, blood was discovered on the blinds near to another smashed window in the house in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

Forensic analysis of the blood linked prolific burglar Smith to the crime.

After being arrested, Smith, of no fixed abode, admitted his guilt, adding that he was sorry for his actions.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and theft at Sheffield Crown Cout and was jailed for 876 days.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The evidence against Smith in this case was overwhelming.

“He made no effort to cover his tracks while targeting unsuspecting homeowners during the festive period and will now face the consequences of his actions.”