Luke Mather: Search for wanted Sheffield man over theft of caravan and two woodchippers in High Green
The bulky items were allegedly stolen outside a property in High Green in early September.
A Sheffield man is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan.
The bulky items were reportedly stolen from outside a property in High Green at an unspecified time on September 2.
Mather has links to the Parson Cross and Southey areas of Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that anyone who sees Mather is advised "not to approach him".
A spokesperson said: "If you see Mather, please do not approach him but instead call 101.
"If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 285 of October 18, 2023."