A Sheffield man is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan.

The bulky items were reportedly stolen from outside a property in High Green at an unspecified time on September 2.

Have you seen Luke Mather? He is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 285, October 18, 2023.

Mather has links to the Parson Cross and Southey areas of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that anyone who sees Mather is advised "not to approach him".

A spokesperson said: "If you see Mather, please do not approach him but instead call 101.