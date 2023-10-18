News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sheffield man hospitalised in Germany after horror crash
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Luke Mather: Search for wanted Sheffield man over theft of caravan and two woodchippers in High Green

The bulky items were allegedly stolen outside a property in High Green in early September.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan.

The bulky items were reportedly stolen from outside a property in High Green at an unspecified time on September 2.

Have you seen Luke Mather? He is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 285, October 18, 2023.Have you seen Luke Mather? He is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 285, October 18, 2023.
Have you seen Luke Mather? He is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of two woodchippers and a caravan. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 285, October 18, 2023.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Mather has links to the Parson Cross and Southey areas of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that anyone who sees Mather is advised "not to approach him".

A spokesperson said: "If you see Mather, please do not approach him but instead call 101.

"If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 285 of October 18, 2023."

Related topics:PropertySouth Yorkshire Police