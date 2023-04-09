A mum whose teenage daughter died in Sheffield after a horror crash has told of the devastation of losing her “best friend”.

Lucy Knowles was a rear seat passenger in a blue Skoda Fabia being driven by William Eade on 2 April 2022. Eade was driving along Harewood Road in Holymoorside, Chesterfield, when he failed to negotiate a bend and lost control, ploughing into three trees.

Lucy suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where she died three days later at the age of just 17.

Eade, who was 18 at the time of the crash, had passed his driving test just three months earlier.

The car’s black box recording device showed the Skoda travelling at 59mph five seconds before the collision. The impact speed when the vehicle hit the first tree was 55mph. Police investigations conducted on Harewood Road over a two-week period showed that although the speed limit on the road was 60mph, 88 per cent of those using the route took the bend considerably slower, at between 15 and 30mph.

In a victim impact statement, Lucy’s mum Kerry said: “Not only have I lost my first-born daughter, but my best friend too. Losing a child isn’t something any parent can ever even comprehend, but to lose Lucy in the circumstances in which we have, a situation that could have been avoided, is just devastating.

“Lucy was an incredible, positively impactful person, with a vibrant personality, that genuinely touched everyone’s lives that had the pleasure of meeting her.”

And speaking of Eade, she added: “He thought that his experience of less than 365 days of being a road user meant he had the ability to drive carelessly and recklessly around unlit bends.

William Eade was driving a car which crashed, killing one of his passengers

“He chose to put himself and all his friends’ lives in danger through his immaturity and arrogance, which said to himself ‘I own these roads’.

“Lucy paid the ultimate price. This hasn’t just destroyed Lucy’s life, but all those closest to her as well.”

Describing how she continues to feel emotionally rock bottom and drained, she said Lucy loved life and was working hard as an apprentice nursery nurse at Newbold Parish Pre-School.

“I am going through hell,” she said. “I’ve been put through hell and I know many of Lucy’s other family members and friends have too.”

Lucy’s dad Paul also provided a victim impact statement in which he paid tribute to his daughter. He said: “Growing up Lucy was very mischievous in the most comical ways. She always knew exactly what she wanted and when she wanted it. Her beautiful face, personality and kind heart was very hard to say no to.

“Lucy was a bright, intelligent young girl who was heading for the brightest of futures working with young children to make a positive difference to the next generation.

“Losing Lucy has changed everyone who knew her and left a hole in our hearts which will never heal.”