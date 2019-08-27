Lucky escape after arsonists torch Rotherham flat
The occupants of a flat had a lucky escape after arsonists torched the property.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 09:09
Yobs set fire to the ground floor flat in Beevers Road, Kimberworth Park, on Monday at 9.20am.
Firefighters from Elm Lane, Tankersley and Dearne Valley fire stations were dispatched to the scene and spent about 90 minutes tackling the flames.
A fire service spokesperson said fortunately none of the occupants were injured.
They added the blase is believed to have been started deliberately.