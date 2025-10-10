Lowedges stabbing: Police seal off part of Sheffield estate after knife attack - woman arrested

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 10th Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
Part of a Sheffield estate was sealed off last night after a stabbing.

Police were alerted to violence flaring in Lowedges at 6.21pm yesterday (Thursday, October 9).

A man was stabbed in Lowedges last night
South Yorkshire Police said a man was stabbed in an incident on Lowedges Road and a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The injured man was taken to hospital but his wounds are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

SYP said: “A 6.21pm yesterday, we were called to reports of violence at Lowedges Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assault. She remains in police custody at this time.

“The injured man, aged 48, was arrested on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order and taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

