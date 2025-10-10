Part of a Sheffield estate was sealed off last night after a stabbing.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to violence flaring in Lowedges at 6.21pm yesterday (Thursday, October 9).

A man was stabbed in Lowedges last night

South Yorkshire Police said a man was stabbed in an incident on Lowedges Road and a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured man was taken to hospital but his wounds are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

SYP said: “A 6.21pm yesterday, we were called to reports of violence at Lowedges Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assault. She remains in police custody at this time.

“The injured man, aged 48, was arrested on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order and taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”