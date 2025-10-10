Lowedges stabbing: Police seal off part of Sheffield estate after knife attack - woman arrested
SYP said: “A 6.21pm yesterday, we were called to reports of violence at Lowedges Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
“Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assault. She remains in police custody at this time.
“The injured man, aged 48, was arrested on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order and taken to hospital.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”