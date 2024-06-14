Lowedges shooting: Second arrest after gun fired at home as children slept on Gresley Road, Sheffield
Four bullet holes could be seen in the window of a flat on Gresley Road in Lowedges, where police confirmed several children under 10 had been asleep upstairs, at the time of the incident on April 24.
South Yorkshire Police today confirmed a second man had been arrested.
Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police made their first arrest in connection with the incident on Friday May 31.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Friday 31 May.
He was also bailed pending further enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have information. Call 101, quoting incident number 1,002 of April 24, 2024.