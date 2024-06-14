Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second man has been arrested after a gun was fired at a house in Sheffield while children were inside.

Four bullet holes could be seen in the window of a flat on Gresley Road in Lowedges, where police confirmed several children under 10 had been asleep upstairs, at the time of the incident on April 24.

Police point at apparent bullet holes at a flat on Gresley Road. | National World

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed a second man had been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police made their first arrest in connection with the incident on Friday May 31.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Friday 31 May.

He was also bailed pending further enquiries.