A man has been taken to hospital in a ‘critical’ condition after he was seriously assaulted in a Sheffield suburb.

Emergency services were called yesterday, Wednesday, July 12, at around 7.10pm, to a pathway behind Lupton Road, Lowedges, where a 36-year-old man was found seriously injured. The man was taken to hospital where police said this morning he remains in a ‘critical but stable condition’.

The path, which runs between Greenhill Parkway and the A61 Chesterfield Road South, remained cordoned off by police this morning as the investigation into the attack continues. South Yorkshire Police said officers would remain in the area carrying out enquiries throughout today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has urged anyone with information to speak to officers. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Wednesday evening between around 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Police have sealed off a path in Lowedges, Sheffield, behind Lupton Road, after a man was seriously assaulted on Wednesday, July 13, and taken to hospital, where officers said this morning that he remains in a 'critical but stable' condition. File photo

They also want to hear from residents with CCTV footage covering the path which runs behind Lupton Road next to the Sheffield Transport Sports Club field.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1048 of July 12, or get in touch online at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

Footage can be emailed to [email protected], with the incident number in the email subject line.