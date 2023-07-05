News you can trust since 1887
Lowedges crime Sheffield: Dog injured during burglary in which car is stolen

A dog was injured during a burglary in Sheffield in which a car was stolen.
By Claire Lewis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST

The family pet is understood to have sustained facial injuries in the incident on Atlantic Way, Lowedges, in the early hours of Monday, July 3.

Two crooks are believed to have broken into the house and stolen the car parked outside after finding the keys. The car was later found in the Charnock area of the city.

Commenting on the break-in, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield are investigating a burglary that happened on Atlantic Way, Lowedges.

A dog was injured when a house was broken into on Atlantic Way, Lowedges, SheffieldA dog was injured when a house was broken into on Atlantic Way, Lowedges, Sheffield
“It’s reported that in the early hours of 3 July, two people gained access to the property via the rear door causing damage to the door. During the break-in, the resident’s car keys and car were stolen. The car was later recovered in the Charnock area of the city.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 194 of July 3.