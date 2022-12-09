A woman who suffered ‘horrific abuse’ at the hands of a Sheffield rapist has been praised for coming forward to help put him behind bars.

Louis Williams subjected the woman, who cannot be named, to what police described as a ‘reign of terror’ lasting for more than 16 years and leaving her fearing for her life. The 39-year-old, of Huntingtower Road, near Greystones, Sheffield, would control who she spoke to, beat her up numerous times, raped her, and threated to kill her on multiple occasions, with the abuse starting shortly after he met her in 2002.

In 2017, she managed to get a restraining order against him but he breached his conditions and in November 2018, he was arrested and later charged with indecent assualt and rape. As Sheffield Crown Court on July 29, following a two-week trial, Williams was found guilty of multiple counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, 10 counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), five counts of threats to kill and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

He was sentenced on Thursday, December 8 to 18 years in prison, and given a restraining order for life against his victim, and a life-long sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Jack Smith, who led the investigation, said: “This victim suffered years of horrific abuse at the hands of Williams and his actions led to this woman feeling scared, alone, and in fear of her life for years. I’d like to thank our victim for taking the step to come forward and report Williams’ actions, and it’s a welcome sentence which I hope will bring her comfort knowing he is now behind bars for a very long time. I hope this brings closure and she can move forward with her life.