Kyle Pickles, aged 17, was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years locked up before he is eligible for parole – meaning he will be at least 34 before he free to walk the streets again.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to the murder of 15-year-old Loui Phillips, who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Pickles was jailed for life yesterday for murdering 15-year-old Loui Phillips

Pickles, who had never met his victim before, tracked him down along with a girl he was with by using Snapchat ‘maps’ on the social media platform.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, who led the investigation into Loui’s murder, said: “Loui had been stabbed with such force that the handle of the knife snapped off, leaving the blade lodged in his chest.

“He was rushed to hospital where he underwent open heart surgery in A&E to remove the blade, before being transferred to the specialist cardiac unit where he underwent further surgery.”

Loui Phillips was stabbed to death in Barnsley earlier this year. His teenage killer was jailed for life yesterday.

DCI Oughton added: “This is an incredibly tragic case where an innocent young boy was stabbed to death, simply because his attacker was jealous of a perceived relationship.

“Pickles located Loui and his friend, using the social media platform Snapchat. He planned his attack, located the pair and purposely set out armed with a kitchen knife to go and stab him.

“He has shown no remorse for his actions throughout, and continued to maintain his innocence until his court appearance in October.

“Loui was still conscious after he was stabbed and managed to give a full account of the attack to a police officer on the way to the hospital. All he wanted to know was where his mum was.

“My thoughts today are once again with Loui’s mum and family. They have shown great courage and dignity throughout these proceedings. I know that no length of sentence will bring Loui back to them, but I hope they feel that, in some small way, justice has been done.”

Speaking after the sentencing Loui’s mum, Louise Hartley, said: “I keep reliving the phone call that Loui made to me after he was stabbed, and the proceeding days where I sat by his bedside in hospital watching him die.

“Loui had the world at his feet. He was young, good looking, and opportunities seemed to be opening up for him.

“It was Loui’s 16th birthday on 4 November, and I spent it by his graveside. I can no longer smile. I feel physically incapable of happiness. I would feel guilty to do so knowing that my Loui is not able to. I want my son here with me - I love him so much.”