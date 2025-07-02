Police were forced to disperse a crowd after reports of a ‘large disturbance’, where a woman was injured.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was at a standstill as multiple police cars rushed to the scene in the Lordens Hill area of Dinnington at around 5.20pm on Monday, June 30.

The afternoon incident saw crowds swarming the residential street, just a stone’s throw away from Dinnington High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were forced to disperse a crowd after a 'large disturbance' in Rotherham in which a woman was injured. | Google

Now officers have confirmed that one person sustained injuries during the event.

They also arrested a man, aged 35, on suspicion of possessing a weapon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.22pm on Monday 30 June following reports of a large disturbance in the Lordens Hill area of Dinnington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers were deployed to the scene and dispersed the group, with a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

“One woman suffered a minor injury and enquiries are ongoing.”