Lordens Hill police incident Dinnington: Woman injured, man arrested during 'large disturbance' in Rotherham
Traffic was at a standstill as multiple police cars rushed to the scene in the Lordens Hill area of Dinnington at around 5.20pm on Monday, June 30.
The afternoon incident saw crowds swarming the residential street, just a stone’s throw away from Dinnington High School.
Now officers have confirmed that one person sustained injuries during the event.
They also arrested a man, aged 35, on suspicion of possessing a weapon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.22pm on Monday 30 June following reports of a large disturbance in the Lordens Hill area of Dinnington.
“Officers were deployed to the scene and dispersed the group, with a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.
“One woman suffered a minor injury and enquiries are ongoing.”