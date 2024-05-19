Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Saturday, near the junction of London Road and Club Garden Walk

A man was attacked with a bottle before being kicked as he lay on the ground in Sheffield, it is claimed.

A police cordon was seen in place on London Road, near the junction with Club Garden Walk, in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.

Police were reportedly called to an incident near the junction of London Road and Club Garden Walk, Sheffield, in the early hours of Saturday, May 18. File photo

Although the cordon was close to Barry’s Bar, the owner of the pub, Barry Spence, told The Star the pub had been closed at the time and the incident was not connected to the premises.

He said the pub’s CCTV appeared to show three men attacking another man, with two women attempting to come to the man’s aid, shortly after 4am.

“The incident was not connected to Barry’s Bar,” he told The Star. “The pub had closed about half an hour before it happened. There was no one inside and we’d closed the door and turned the lights out.

“Our CCTV shows three men attacking another man and two girls trying to help the man. One of the men has hit him with a bottle and then he’s on the floor and they’re still kicking him and hitting him.”

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this stage.