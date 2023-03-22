Police have explained why a police helicopter, armed officers and four squad cars were scambled to Sheffield’s London Road last night.

Thousands of residents in Nether Edge looked out their windows at around 10pm yesterday evening (March 22) to see a police helicopter idling above for around 20 minutes, raising rumours on Facebook community groups that a manhunt was underway.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the chopper was positioned over London Road, as part of an incident where four other squad cars on blues-and-twos and armed response officers were also dispatched.

The force has revealed the huge response, which saw a resident’s car pulled over, was in a search for a suspected stash of drugs – but they found nothing.

