London Road: Police deployed to brawl at Sheffield mosque and make arrest
The suspect has been bailed while police enquiries continue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were deployed to reports of a disturbance on London Road in Sheffield yesterday and discovered that violence had flared at a nearby mosque.
South Yorkshire Police said offers arrived on London Road afer being called at 2.19pm on Sunday, October 8 and it was reported that a fight had broken out at the Bait-Ul Mukarram Jame Mosque.
One man was found to be injured and another was arrested at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance on London Road at around 2.19pm yesterday (Sunday, October 8).
"It is reported that a fight had broken out involving a number of people at the Bait-Ul Mukarram Jame Mosque .
"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a cut to his head. His injuries are not life threatening.
"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue."