London Road: Police deployed to brawl at Sheffield mosque and make arrest

The suspect has been bailed while police enquiries continue

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Police were deployed to reports of a disturbance on London Road in Sheffield yesterday and discovered that violence had flared at a nearby mosque.

South Yorkshire Police said offers arrived on London Road afer being called at 2.19pm on Sunday, October 8 and it was reported that a fight had broken out at the Bait-Ul Mukarram Jame Mosque.

One man was found to be injured and another was arrested at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance on London Road at around 2.19pm yesterday (Sunday, October 8).

"It is reported that a fight had broken out involving a number of people at the Bait-Ul Mukarram Jame Mosque .

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a cut to his head. His injuries are not life threatening.

"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue."

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldPolice