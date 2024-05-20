Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an update after a man was reportedly attacked with a bottle and kicked on a main road in Sheffield.

An update has been issued after a police cordon was seen on London Road, near the junction with Club Garden Walk, in the early hours of Saturday (May 18).

Barry Spence, the owner of a nearby pub which was closed at the time, said CCTV appeared to show multiple men attacking another, with two women attempting to come to his aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Our CCTV shows three men attacking another man and two girls trying to help the man. One of the men has hit him with a bottle and then he’s on the floor and they’re still kicking him and hitting him.”

The assault took place close to Barry's Pub on London Road, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police was called by the ambulance service at 4.12am, to reports of an assault.

They have confirmed that the victim, aged 24, had been attacked by two unknown males.

He suffered injuries to his face and hands, which are not believed to be serious.