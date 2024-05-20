London Road assault Sheffield: Police issue update after man was 'attacked with bottle' in early hours
An update has been issued after a police cordon was seen on London Road, near the junction with Club Garden Walk, in the early hours of Saturday (May 18).
Barry Spence, the owner of a nearby pub which was closed at the time, said CCTV appeared to show multiple men attacking another, with two women attempting to come to his aid.
He said: “Our CCTV shows three men attacking another man and two girls trying to help the man. One of the men has hit him with a bottle and then he’s on the floor and they’re still kicking him and hitting him.”
South Yorkshire Police was called by the ambulance service at 4.12am, to reports of an assault.
They have confirmed that the victim, aged 24, had been attacked by two unknown males.
He suffered injuries to his face and hands, which are not believed to be serious.
Enquiries are ongoing, police say.