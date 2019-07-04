NewsCrimeCriminals sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court so far this year LOCKED UP: Criminals jailed in Sheffield so far this yearHere are some of the criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court in the first half of the year.By Claire LewisThursday, 04 July, 2019, 12:22 The list includes killers, robbers, rapists and drug dealers but is not exhaustive.1. RobberyWarren Heath, aged 47, of Chaucer Close, Parson Cross, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of robbery after he threatened a Firth Park shop worker with a knife before stealing cash.Photo: SYPCopyright: Buy photo2. ManslaughterMarjorie Grayson, aged 83, received a hospital order after admitting the manslaughter of her 85-year-old husband, Alan, who she stabbed in their home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.Photo: JPI MediaCopyright: Buy photo3. Death by dangerous drivingJerry Smith, aged 19, was jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after he hit 62-year-old Susan Gravel as she was crossing a road on Station Road, Stainforth.Photo: SYPCopyright: Buy photo4. Wounding and false imprisonmentGemma Muscroft, aged 32 and Nathan Liversidge, 30, were both jailed for 18 years for a brutal assault on a 47-year-old man who they imprisoned overnight in Ferham, Rotherham, and stole his puppy.Photo: SYPCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 12