Live updates as Sheffield mum sentenced for murdering her two sons
A Sheffield mum will be sentenced at the city’s crown court this morning for killing her two teenage sons.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:26 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:29 am
Sarah Barrass, aged 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is to be sentenced after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14. Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass, also entered guilty pleas to the same offences and will also be sentenced today. The Star will be reporting live from Sheffield Crown Court – refresh the page for updates.