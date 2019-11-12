Live updates as Sheffield mum sentenced for murdering her two sons

Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin will be sentenced today

Sarah Barrass, aged 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is to be sentenced after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14. Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass, also entered guilty pleas to the same offences and will also be sentenced today. The Star will be reporting live from Sheffield Crown Court – refresh the page for updates.