Live: MP David Amess stabbed to death - murder suspect arrested as tributes pour in

Tributes have begun pouring in after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess was tragically stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess, aged 69, was stabbed multiple times today at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sir David, a father-of-five, who has been an MP since 1983, is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery.

H

MP David Amess with his pugs, Lily and Boat

ealth Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

“My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him.

“Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted: “Awful, tragic news about David.

“A dedicated, thoughtful man and a true Parliamentarian, who lost his life while serving the constituents who he worked relentlessly for throughout his career.”

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“We attended and found a man injured.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”

Police said a 25 year-old man has been arrested and a knife was recovered.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and have asked witnesses with footage such as CCTV to come forward.

Witness Anthony Finch described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car.

He told Sky News: “We arrived to do some work on the adjacent building… and at the point when I was crossing the road I saw an upset lady on the phone saying ‘you need to arrive quickly, he’s still in the building’.

“There were loads of armed police, overhead there was an air ambulance as well as a police helicopter. Obviously wondered what the hell was going on, you don’t often see armed police around the local area.

“I saw the suspect get put into a police van, get taken away and then they cordoned the whole road and pushed us all down the road.

“What we then heard was that it was David Amess.”

He told LBC: “It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”

Councillor John Lamb, who is at the scene, told the PA news agency: “He’s a family man, he’s got four daughters and a son.

“He’s always trying to help people and especially refugees he’s tried to help.