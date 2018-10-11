`

LIVE: Killer of Sheffield 15-year-old to be sentenced

A teenage killer is due in court today to be sentenced for stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death.  

He stabbed 15-year-old Sam Baker in a knife attack in Lowedges in May – one of eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year. Refresh the page for updates.

 

Sam Baker was stabbed to death in May this year

