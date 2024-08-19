LIVE from Sheffield Crown Court as more people involved with Rotherham riots are sentenced
A total of 20 people have pleaded guilty to charges, including violent disorder, in connection with the Rotherham riots so far, which took place on August 4, 2024, and was centred around the Holiday Inn Express in the Manvers area of the town, where a number of asylum seekers were being housed.
750 people are believed to have been present during the disorder, during which more than 60 police officers were reportedly injured.
Swift justice is continuing to be administered, and several of those who have entered guilty pleas in connection with the disorder have already been sentenced, and jailed.
Four more men are set to be brought in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, to be sentenced today (Monday, August 19, 2024).
We will be bringing you live updates throughout the four hearings.
From 3.15pm: David Chadwick to be sentenced
The final case set to be heard today is that of David Chadwick.
South Yorkshire Police has released the following information on Chadwick’s conviction: “David Chadwick, 36, of Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 16 August.
“He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 19 August for sentencing.”
From 2.30pm: Michael Shaw to be sentenced
The third sentencing hearing to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, in connection with the Rotherham disorder is set to be that of Michael Shaw.
Court lists suggest the case will be heard from 2.30pm this afternoon.
Detailing his conviction, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Michael Shaw, 26, of Pagnell Avenue, Thurnscoe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 14 August.
“He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 19 August for sentencing.”
From midday: Nathan Palmer to be sentenced
Nathan Palmer is set to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, to be sentenced from midday.
South Yorkshire Police has released the following information about his conviction: “Nathan Palmer, 29, of New Street, Hemingfield, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 14 August.
“He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 19 August for sentencing.”
From 11am: Niven Matthewman to be sentenced
The case of Niven Matthewman is scheduled to take place at Sheffield Crown Court from 11am.
Details released by South Yorkshire Police concerning his conviction state: “Niven Matthewman, 19, of Albert Street, Swinton, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 14 August. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 15 August for sentencing.”
The case had been due to be heard on August 15, but was adjourned after court overran.
Swift justice at Sheffield Crown Court
Since Friday, August 9, the cases of several of those who have admitted to participating in the Rotherham disorder have been brought before Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced.
On that date, 18-year-old Kenzie Roughley received a sentence of two years, four months - just six days on from the disorder.
It usually takes months, if not years, for cases to be dealt with at court. In addition to sentencing hearings being heard at Sheffield Crown Court far more quickly, in the cases of several defendants, the court has deemed it unncessary for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.
South Yorkshire Police has released details of every adult convicted so far, and has also released custody images