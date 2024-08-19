Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We will be bringing you all the latest updates, as four more people who have admitted to involvement in the Rotherham riots are brought before Sheffield’s most senior judge to be sentenced.

A total of 20 people have pleaded guilty to charges, including violent disorder, in connection with the Rotherham riots so far, which took place on August 4, 2024, and was centred around the Holiday Inn Express in the Manvers area of the town, where a number of asylum seekers were being housed.

750 people are believed to have been present during the disorder, during which more than 60 police officers were reportedly injured.

Swift justice is continuing to be administered, and several of those who have entered guilty pleas in connection with the disorder have already been sentenced, and jailed.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC (right) is set to sentence four more people who have admitted to participating in the Rotherham disorder, during hearings due to be heard today (Monday, August 19, 2024). The defendants set to be sentenced are Niven Matthewman (top left); Nathan Palmer (top middle); Michael Shaw (bottom left) and David Chadwick | SYP/NW

Four more men are set to be brought in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, to be sentenced today (Monday, August 19, 2024).

We will be bringing you live updates throughout the four hearings.