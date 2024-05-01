Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sombre atmosphere is in place at a Sheffield school this morning, as children are gradually leaving the premises in the wake of an incident which has left three people - including a child - injured.

Children at Birley Academy are now coming out in pairs, several of whom are being met by relieved and tearful parents, after the school was put into lockdown. Police were called to the scene at around 8.50am to deal with the incident which, a force spokesperson said involved a ‘sharp object’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one child left a few moments ago, their parent told them: ‘We've all been crying worrying about you all’.

Year 11 children have been released first, and those leaving are walking very calmly and not smiling.

Parents and carers were contacted shortly after the incident began, and one mum found out before the email when her daughter texted her at 9.03.

She said "It's been very calm and orderly. I'm very pleased with the school.

"I think she's ready to come out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She said it was really calm. They were in their rooms. The alarm went off and they were locked in their classrooms.

"There's rumours but I actually don't know what happened.

"The school have been good, they've been really communicative. It sounds like they reacted really quickly."

One child said they were in the assembly hall when it happened and they were putting tables against the doors A 17-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder, and police remain on the scene.

Parents who have rushed to the school have told The Star they are waiting to hear more on the incident, amid reports that the incident took place near to the school’s reception just before classes were about to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force confirmed that two adults and a child were injured and had all been “checked over”.