Live blog: Politicians and child sex abuse survivors react as report uncovers police failings

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan

Published just minutes ago, the report from police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), under the banner of Operation Linden, looks at South Yorkshire Police’s (SYP) responses to allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation in the town between 1997 and 2013.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “Our report shows how SYP failed to protect vulnerable children and young people. Like other agencies in Rotherham at that time, it was simply not equipped to deal with the abuse and organised grooming of young girls on the scale we encountered.”

He added that the findings of the report present an ‘opportunity right across policing’ to ‘honour survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSA/E) by ensuring mistakes of the past are never repeated’.

