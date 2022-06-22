Live blog: Politicians and child sex abuse survivors react as report uncovers police failings

Follow The Star’s live blog as politicians, survivors and senior police officers respond to a damning new report into South Yorkshire Police’s handling of child sexual exploitation.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:47 pm
IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan
IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan

Published just minutes ago, the report from police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), under the banner of Operation Linden, looks at South Yorkshire Police’s (SYP) responses to allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation in the town between 1997 and 2013.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “Our report shows how SYP failed to protect vulnerable children and young people. Like other agencies in Rotherham at that time, it was simply not equipped to deal with the abuse and organised grooming of young girls on the scale we encountered.”

He added that the findings of the report present an ‘opportunity right across policing’ to ‘honour survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSA/E) by ensuring mistakes of the past are never repeated’.

Follow our live blog, as we bring you all the latest reaction to, and news about, the report which took eight years and has cost £6million to produce.

Live blog - Damning report reveals South Yorkshire Police failings over child sexual exploitation

  • New report reveals no police officers have lost their jobs over CSE
  • Dad of rape victim reportedly told by cop the sex attack would ‘teach’ her a ‘lesson'
