LIVE BLOG: BREAKING incident on Sheffield High Street
An incident has taken place on Sheffield High Street with one man fatally injured as police and emergency services attend the scene.
Police were called at around 4:30pm this afternoon (17 September) to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s.
The victim was taken to hospital via an ambulance, but sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 18:06
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man in Sheffield city centre on Friday afternoon.
Police have confirmed the victim sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.
One eyewitness said: “I was in McDonald’s and a friend said something had happened outside, so I came out and the man was just lying there. There were two police officers and one was doing CPR on his chest. One had covered his face with a towel.
“There was blood all over the floor. A few people were saying that somebody ran up behind him and slit his throat.
“They said it happened outside Sports Direct but he managed to make it over the road then collapsed.
“More police cars came and a first responder. They taped off the area and wheeled him into an ambulance, while still performing CPR on him.”
Police were called at around 4:30pm this afternoon (17 September) to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s.
The victim has been taken to hospital via ambulance.
An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene conducting their enquiries.
If anyone saw what happened or has any information that might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.
An incident has taken place on Sheffield High Street with one man injured as police and emergency services attend the scene.
Eyewitnesses say they saw the injured man from Mulberry Street with the injury before collapsing by High Court, where there is a lot of blood.
Trams stopped, with about nine police cars, two ambulances and first responders attending the scene.
One witness said he saw the victim receiving CPR.
Another witness who was having a drink in the seating area of Cavells when the incident broke said: “I didn’t see it, but all of a suddent there was a lad shouting and someone ran across the street.
“I wasn’t sure what was happening, it was like everyone was suddenly staring and looking. The police arrived minutes later.”