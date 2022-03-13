Link FM, which has around 2,500 listeners, was found to have committed two serious breaches of Ofcom's broadcasting code by playing the "Nasheed" chant twice on its breakfast show in 2020.

Licensee the Pakistan Muslim Centre (PMC) had previously "apologised wholeheartedly".

File picture of a radio. Link FM, based in Sheffield, has been fined for broadcasting a Jihadi chant, says Ofcom

In a statement, Ofcom said: “On two occasions in December 2020, Link FM 96.7 broadcast a Nasheed – a piece of devotional vocal music – entitled ‘Jundallah’, meaning ‘Soldiers of Allah’.

“Our investigation found that this Nasheed, which was in Arabic, contained lyrics and imagery that amounted to an indirect call to action to encourage people to join a form of violent Jihad. It was therefore likely to encourage or incite violence or lead to disorder. The content also had clear potential to cause significant offence and we did not consider there to be sufficient context to justify its broadcast.

“Given the seriousness of these breaches, we have imposed a fine of £2,000, payable to HM Treasury. Link FM 96.7 must also broadcast a summary of our decision on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom.”

In its sanction decision document, Ofcom said it had decided against suspending the station’s licence, but expressed concern that the chant had been broadcast with the non Arabic-speaking presenter not knowing its meaning.

Pakistan Muslim Centre in Sheffield plays an important role in the community, Ofcom heard

It said it was particularly concerned the lyrics condoned, promoted, and actively encouraged listeners to participate in violent jihad as a form of devout religious expression. Ofcom was also concerned it was broadcast twice without any challenge or context, which it believed compounded the seriousness of this case.

It added: “Ofcom took into account that the Nasheed was broadcast despite the presenter not understanding Arabic and therefore the lyrics. However, we noted that the Nasheed contained no explicit or direct calls to carry out a specific criminal action. We noted that the content of concern was standalone, and that the programme’s purpose was not to call for Jihad.”

Pakistan Muslim Centre ‘a responsible community organisation’

The PMC has explained to Ofcom its services to the community and said that “as a responsible community organisation and Community Radio Station, we have always ensured that we are inclusive and careful in our work and delivery”.

It said it has been “involved in many projects around raising awareness of terrorism, grooming and worked in partnership with the Police and the local Prevent Team”.

It also explained the “vital role in Sheffield” played by the Link FM service, including by promoting diversity and inclusion of “the unemployed, young people, women, disabled people, older people and people from Muslim communities”, the provision of training and development opportunities, and its work around Covid-19 messaging and education.

Ofcom previously said the Pakistan Muslim Centre apologised for what it described as an "error" and an "unfortunate incident".

In a letter to Ofcom, the presenter apologised and said she felt "quite embarrassed" and had "no intentions of inciting hatred or negativity of any shape or form".